“Life: It’s about Babies, Not Politics”: Utah’s Seventh Annual Pro-Life March to be held at Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This year, Pro-Life Utah will host Utah’s seventh annual March for Life at the Utah State Capitol on Jan. 22 at 11:00 a.m.

The March’s keynote speaker will be Nick Vujicic, an Australian-American born without arms or legs who has worked his way up to becoming a world-renowned public speaker, New York Times best-selling author, coach, and entrepreneur. A meet and greet with Vujicic will take place before the event at 10:00 a.m.

“I’m honored to partner with Utah to stand united, vocal, and strong for all the unborn,” said Vujicic, a more recent but vocal pro-life activist.

The theme of this year’s march has been labeled “Life: It’s about Babies, Not Politics”.

“Abortion is the most divisive, controversial topic in politics. And the politics do matter. I’m hopeful we will see Roe v. Wade get overturned this year, and for abortion to become illegal in Utah. But for me, it’s not about politics. It’s about human rights. It’s about helping Utah women, and those precious little babies who will be saved,” said Deanna Holland, Executive Director of Pro-Life Utah.

This year, Pro-Life Utah is expecting an even greater turnout than last year’s 500 car flood in the streets of downtown Salt Lake. This historic march is projected to be the largest pro-life protest Utah has ever seen.

“As a woman who knows firsthand the pain of abortion, I stand firmly behind our goal to save babies as well as to save their mothers from the heartache that comes with an abortion decision,” explained Mary Taylor, President of Pro-Life Utah. “With your help and donations, Pro-Life Utah has offered more help and saved more babies this year than ever before. And those babies and moms are why we march.”

If you’re unable to make this year’s Pro-Life March but still want to catch it, you can watch the program being broadcasted live on Pro-Life Utah’s Facebook page.