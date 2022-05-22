SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Search and Rescue and Life Flight have assisted in the hoist of a hiker in the Salt Lake City area who needed support in getting off of the mountain.

Officer Walker with the Salt Lake City Fire Department told ABC4 that a woman in her 30s who was hiking up a trail became dizzy en route and didn’t feel that she could make it down from the mountain by herself.

A helicopter landed within 100 yards of the woman and she was able to make it to the aircraft safely.

The helicopter brought the woman down to Sunnyside Avenue when she was evaluated by paramedics.

The woman did not require additional care and left the scene on her own accord.

