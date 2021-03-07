Library rewards children with free burgers, Saturday

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – Library officials are rewarding any child who reads a number of books with a free burger, starting Saturday.

The Saratoga Springs Library is inviting children to participate in their ‘cover to cover’ challenge, March 6.

According to the department, any child willing to read five books is rewarded a gift certificate for a free cheeseburger from In-N-Out.

The challenge runs from March 6 to April 17 and children aging from 4 to 12 may participate.

To partake, Saratoga Library officials ask families to stop by their building to pick up a reading log.

For more information visit their page, here.