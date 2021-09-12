Liberty Park shooting suspect arrested, investigation ongoing

(Courtesy of the Salt Lake City Police Department)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested a person after a shooting in Liberty Park on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. and Salt Lake City Police say there are no gunshot victims at this time.

Officials are still investigating the situation to determine the turn of events.

Liberty Park still remains open at this time.

(Courtesy of the Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Salt Lake City Police Department)

Police are crediting the successful arrest to eyewitnesses who provided officers with critical details.

SLCPD is asking anyone who may have video or photos of the incident to call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-166731.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.