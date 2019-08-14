Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s ‘Light the Night’ to display progress in the fight against cancer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Utah Chapter exists to cure blood cancer, support patients and caregivers along their cancer journey, and ensure patients have access to quality, affordable care.

Research investments are paying off at a high rate. This year alone the FDA has approved ten new blood cancer treatments (nine were funded by LLS), when the typical amount of approvals is two.

It is also the 70th anniversary of LLS and with it the organization is launching Children’s Research Initiative. The goal is not only to have children survive treatments but to thrive after. To that end LLS will fund $25 million dollars in new grant to support childhood cancer research.

There are also plenty of opportunities for the community to lend support to LLS. Campaigns provide a variety of ways people can be involved. Volunteers are always needed from high level support on the board and committees, patient services, community outreach, and in the office.

One of these opportunities is Light The Night on Saturday, October 12th. This is LLS’s largest event in Salt Lake City. The celebration will honor and remember lost ones, supportive families, donations, and today’s fighters. Lanterns will be lit to display the progress made in the fight against cancer. Register at www.lightthenight.org/ut.

This article contains sponsored content.