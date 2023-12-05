SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Sundance Film Festival fans have one more day to report their top ten favorite Sundance films of the past 40 years.

To honor 40 years of the Sundance Film Festival, The Sundance Institute is asking past attendees to reveal their favorites. They want to know what has thrilled fans and made them laugh or cry. They want people to reach back and find the films that have challenged them and then tell them why.

Throughout the rest of the month, the Institute will share these thoughts and feelings in reminiscence of festivals past.

Fans of Sundance can scroll through the festival archives and then share their top ten by filling out this form by tomorrow, Dec. 6, 2023. They are asking fans to choose ten films that best represent the breadth, diversity, artistic resonance, and social, political, or cultural impact of independent storytelling at the festival. They are also asking fans to use #Sundance40th when sharing stories on social media.

A poster advertises the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in front of the Egyptian Theatre, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sundance has been the launching point for many careers in the film industry and has provided a platform for directors and writers to get their work in front of diverse audiences. Sundance is celebrating its fortieth year and ticket packages are on sale now by visiting the Sundance website.