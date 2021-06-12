Lemons for Kenzie: Siblings sell lemonade to honor late sister

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – If life gives you lemons, you help others.

Squeezing lemons for homemade lemonade is not just a way to earn an easy buck during the hot summer for these two sisters from West Jordan, it actually means so much more.

Meet 9-year-old Myleigh and 7-year-old Makayla Madsen. Making lemonade for this young duo is a way to honor their late sister Makenzie, fondly known as Kenzie, and support organ donation awareness, a cause she was actively involved in, supporting and educating others.

According to Donor Connect, Kenzie was born with a congenital heart disease that led to the need for a heart transplant when she was only 17 months old.

Family members state that for the next almost 13 years, their daughter lived every day to the fullest and at a young age, became an advocate for organ and tissue donation. She even stood before 1,000 people and shared her transplant story at the Celebration of Life Monument Ceremony.

“To her family, Kenzie was the big sister with a lot of spunk, always there when her siblings needed her. Being with family was important to her and they loved to camp and vacation together. A favorite memory is the vacation the family took to California to celebrate her 10-year heart transplant anniversary,” shares Donor Connect.

Following the heart transplant, 12 years later, it was discovered Kenzie’s heart was starting to fail. She was placed on the transplant waiting list once again. After waiting for nearly a year, Kenzie passed away on July 13, 2020, at the age of 14.

“Kenzie loved selling snow cones and lemonade every summer. Her sisters will carry on that tradition this summer, with their older sister never far from their thoughts,” informs Donor Center.

According to officials, all profits made from selling lemonade during the month of June will be donated to Donor Connect to help educate people about the importance of registering as an organ, eye, and tissue donor.