Lehi teacher under investigation over video of political statements in class

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A teacher in the Alpine School District has been placed on administrative leave after a video began circulating of them talking to students about the COVID-19 vaccine, the delta variant, and her disapproval of former President Donald Trump.

In the video shared with ABC4.com by numerous parents and community members, a chemistry teacher can be seen speaking to her class.

At one point, she tells the class she “would be super proud of you if you chose to get the vaccine.” The Lehi High teacher goes on to say the COVID-19 pandemic would “be over in five seconds” if everyone got the vaccine.

She continues, expressing her disapproval of Trump and telling the students to “go tattle on me to the [expletive] admins they don’t give a [expletive].”

When a student responds, saying “this is a chemistry class,” the teacher is heard saying, “So what?”

“This is my classroom and if you guys are going to put me at risk, you’re going to hear about it,” she says in the over four-minute-long video. “I have to be here. I don’t have to be happy about the fact that there’s kids coming in here with their variants that could possibly get me or my family sick. That’s rude.”

She can be heard telling the classroom she is not going to lie or “sugar coat it,” add that “y’all need to hear the truth.”

“Most of y’alls parents are dumber than you, I’m going to say that out loud,” she says, adding her own parents are “dumb.” She then goes on to say that the students can believe what they want “but keep it quiet in here because I’m probably going to make fun of you.”

The woman appears to tell the class “topics that you probably want to avoid in this class,” which include politics and climate change – she adds that “if you don’t believe in climate change get the [expletive] out.” She offers the same advice to students “if [they’re] a homophobe.”

The Alpine School District released a statement Tuesday night, saying, “We became aware late this afternoon of an incident that took place today in one of our high school classrooms. An immediate investigation ensued. The employee has been put on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation. This behavior is inappropriate, not reflective of the professional conduct and decorum we expect of our teachers, and will not be tolerated.”

The Utah Republican Party released a statement as well, saying, “The video that emerged out of the Alpine school district today was nothing short of appalling. This was absolutely distasteful and does not represent Utah. This type of rhetoric should not be tolerated in the slightest. We are grateful that the Alpine school district took quick action. We encourage parents to have open conversations with their children about what is being taught in schools.”

According to Lehi High School’s website, the woman teaches chemistry and marine biology.