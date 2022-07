LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A Lehi splash pad facility has been closed after a significant vandalism incident.

Officials say the Ivory Ridge Splash Pad was vandalized to the point where it is no longer usable.

The bathroom and other parts of the facility were heavily vandalized, as shown in the photos below:

Courtesy of Lehi City

The facility will remain closed until further notice as the Parks Department works to repair the damages.

Officials did not specify if they had found the vandals responsible for the damages.