LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – A well known Utah County event has been cancelled for 2020. The Lehi Round-up Rodeo, which typically happens in June each year will not take place due to COVID-19.

According to the organizations social media page, officials cancelled the 3-day rodeo for the safety and well being of staff, volunteers and the public.

Lehi Round Up Celebration‎’s Family Fun Day (via Facebook @lehiroundup)

Originally, the Round-up committee cancelled other events associated with the Rodeo days, such as Picnic in the Park, Baby Contest, Miss Lehi Round-up pageant and the Stock Parade to limit mass gatherings and avoid further spread of the virus. The Round-up had only been pushed back to August 13th-15th. On Thursday July 1, officials made the decision cancel the 2020 Rodeo as well.

Round-Up Rodeo officials say those who have purchased tickets for 2020 will be honored for 2021’s events.

Organizers intend to hold a full Round Up celebration in 2021.