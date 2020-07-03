Live Now
Watch 5pm News Live Now

Lehi Round Up Rodeo cancelled for 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lehi Round Up_-3648554361951797239

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – A well known Utah County event has been cancelled for 2020. The Lehi Round-up Rodeo, which typically happens in June each year will not take place due to COVID-19.

According to the organizations social media page, officials cancelled the 3-day rodeo for the safety and well being of staff, volunteers and the public.

children enjoy Lehi Round Up Celebration ‎Family Fun Day
Lehi Round Up Celebration‎’s Family Fun Day (via Facebook @lehiroundup)

Originally, the Round-up committee cancelled other events associated with the Rodeo days, such as Picnic in the Park, Baby Contest, Miss Lehi Round-up pageant and the Stock Parade to limit mass gatherings and avoid further spread of the virus. The Round-up had only been pushed back to August 13th-15th. On Thursday July 1, officials made the decision cancel the 2020 Rodeo as well.

Have questions about coronavirus?

Round-Up Rodeo officials say those who have purchased tickets for 2020 will be honored for 2021’s events.

Courtesy: Facebook

Organizers intend to hold a full Round Up celebration in 2021.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.
Tracy Smith
Curtis Booker
Curtis Booker, joined the ABC4 family in January of 2019 as a Digital Content Producer. In May of 2019, he transitioned into learning the inner workings of becoming a news producer assisting with various shows. Curtis most recently rejoined the Digital team as a multi-media journalist in February of 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story