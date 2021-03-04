Lehi Police take student into custody for having weapon in class

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Parents in Lehi are asking the Alpine School District for more information on Thursday after they say a student brought a gun to school. The district tells ABC4 that one student was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

Melisa Kozak says she got a call from her eighth-grader she didn’t expect.

“I don’t want to scare you but a kid has a gun here at school and everything is ok, but I just want to go home. Can you come and get me,” he said.

Several parents tell us the student who allegedly brought the gun to school showed and told several students it was loaded.

Kozak says she’s worried about her boy.

“There was this interaction before where that kid had threatened our son, and our son didn’t know that there was a gun involved at all,” she adds.

The Alpine School District will not confirm if there was a firearm found here on campus.

Alpine School District Administrator Public Relations David Stephenson says, “The situation obviously is currently under investigation with the Lehi Police Department.”

The district is asking parents who have children who go to the school to have a talk with them about the weapon found at school.

“This is something where we suggest parents talk to your kids about the situation, you know, don’t sweep it under the rug,” he says. “Just have an open dialog with your children.”

“It is almost like we are trying to make it look like it is no big deal, and it is a big deal,” says Steve Kozak.

He wants more transparency from the school district.

“Saying a weapon is a lot different than saying a loaded gun,” he adds.

The junior high school student faces weapons charges and possible expulsion.

The district says they will email parents updates when they become available.