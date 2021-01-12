Lehi Police search for suspect after carjacking incident

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Lehi Police are searching for a suspect after they allegedly stole a vehicle from a woman and evaded police.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday, Lehi Police were dispatched to a robbery in progress at Zions Back on East Main.

Authorities say the incident began at Hart’s gas station at 108 East State Street.

After fueling her vehicle with gas, a female victim was getting back into her vehicle. That’s when a male suspect got into the backseat and told her to drive and she wouldn’t be hurt.

The female then drove the male to the Zions Bank. Lehi Police say the female then fled from the vehicle and ran inside the bank.

The male then took her vehicle and drove away.

A witness says they saw the incident and followed the male through Lehi until he entered northbound I-15 at the 2100 North structure.

Officers quickly responded and were attempting to catch up to the suspect vehicle when they found it had exited I-15 at the #288 exit.

The male drove over the concrete median at a high rate of speed, disabling the vehicle.

He then fled on foot east through fields and business areas.

Officers arrived in the area shortly after and set up containment but were unable to locate the suspect.

Lehi Police say evidence retrieved at the scene has identified a person of interest, but they have yet to be located.

No other details are available at this time.