Lehi police looking for porch pirate suspect

Courtesy: Lehi Police Department

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Lehi Police Department is looking for a suspect in a porch pirate case.

Police say they would like to speak with the person who took a package just before 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The suspect was driving the car pictured, according to police.

Courtesy: Lehi Police Department

Anyone with information on the identity to the person is asked to call the Lehi City Police Department at (385_-201-1005 and ask to speak with Officer Ah Loy.

