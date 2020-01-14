Lehi police looking for porch pirate suspect

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Lehi Police Department is looking for a suspect in a porch pirate case.
Police say they would like to speak with the person who took a package just before 11 a.m. on Thursday.
The suspect was driving the car pictured, according to police.
Anyone with information on the identity to the person is asked to call the Lehi City Police Department at (385_-201-1005 and ask to speak with Officer Ah Loy.
