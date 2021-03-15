Lehi Police Department participates in Autism training

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – The Lehi Police Department participated in a training on how to respond to calls for service for those with Autism or those with similar disorders on Monday.

According to a post on the Lehi Police Department Facebook page, instructions with an expertise in Autism came in to conduct the training for the officers.

“We truly feel that what they shared will make a difference in our community as we respond to Calls for Service involving individuals with Autism and similar disorders,” Lehi PD said in the Facebook post.

For April, which is Autism Awareness Month, the department says they will be distributing these Autism Awareness Month window clings.

The department also said that they will be inviting families to come speak to officers regarding law enforcement and the “the response/expectations of the family when law enforcement becomes involved.”

On September 4, 2020, 13-year-old Linden Cameron, a boy with autism, was shot by Salt Lake City Police officers after they responded to a 911 call from his mother reporting her son was having a mental health episode.

The shooting sparked public outcry, with many calling for Utah law enforcement to go through training on how to properly respond to calls involving someone with Autism or similar conditions.