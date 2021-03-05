Lehi Police creates ‘safe exchange zone’ for online deal making

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – The Lehi Police Department has created a meeting place at their Department headquarters for those who need a safe place to meet up after making online deals.

Rather than the buyer and seller who may have never met trying to come up with an agreed meeting place, this “safe exchange zone” will create a safe meeting place for all of the public to use.

“These can be tense moments as strangers meet in some agreed-upon place. Usually, these exchanges happen with no problems at all but there are also many stories of these meetings ending in quick and sometimes violent rip-offs,” the department said in a Facebook post

The “safe exchange zone” is located near the southeast corner of the Lehi City Police Department building.

Officials say the meeting area is “clearly marked, well-lit, and under constant video surveillance.”