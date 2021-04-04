Lehi Police: Check out the Sensei Trailhead

Frank Huong takes a break from hiking to enjoy a view of snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains from Hidden Hills trail in Chino Hills, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Rain and snow showers are continuing in parts of the state Friday morning while skies are clearing elsewhere. ( Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Not only are days getting warmer but they are getting longer, which gives you more reason to go explore Utah’s great outdoors.

On April 2, The Lehi Police Department sheds light on the Sensei Trail located near the Traverse Mountain.

“The Sensei Trail in Traverse Mountain is a great trail for a variety of uses for individuals and families,” they share.

According to the department, as more people embark and explore the trail, it’s important to not allow anyone with a motorized vehicle on the path.

“Lately there have been issues of motorized vehicles either being on the path or crossing the path and causing erosion problems. There are no motorized vehicles allowed on the trail,” they add.

Officers are hoping motorized vehicles stay off the trail so that the area can stay well-preserved. Though motorized vehicles are not allowed, the department reminds the public of other alternatives that are welcomed on the trail.

They state that the trail welcomes mountain biking, trail running, and hiking.

“At each trailhead, there is adequate signage to warn everyone that no motor vehicles are allowed but the problem has arisen where some have accessed the trail from areas besides the trailheads and caused the damage,” adds the police department.

According to the department, anyone who fails to adhere to the trailhead regulations will be issued a citation.

“We are asking everyone to please respect the area, follow the rules, and have fun but don’t mess it up for others,” they chime. “Let’s all keep the Sensei Trail in great condition to be enjoyed by everyone for years to come.”

For more information on the the Sensei Trail in Traverse Mountain, visit: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/sensei-trail/