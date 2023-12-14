LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — Lehi officials are warning the public of an ongoing scam after they received multiple reports of a person asking people for money to participate in the city’s Jingle Jangle Jubilee.

The Jubilee is a “festive extravaganza” that transforms the heart of Lehi into a magical Christmas village. The holiday event is typically filled with local vendors offering unique gifts and sweet treats for last-minute gifts or holiday snacks.

According to reports, a suspect who has been identified as using the alias “Beaty Jepngetich” is claiming to be with Lehi City and is soliciting residents for money to participate in the Jingle Jangle Jubilee.

“This person is not affiliated with Lehi City. The City will never ask for money via Venmo,” Lehi officials warn.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone who may have discussed getting a booth at the event with “Jepngetich” is asked to reach out to Melanie Busath by email to get an official booth at the event.

The Jingle Jangle Jubilee will be held this weekend on Friday, Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and then again on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aside from vendors, the Jubilee will have an ice skating rink, pony rides, Disney princesses and a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus.