Lehi man forces police shootout after hours-long standoff

Lehi shootout on Saturday 8/22/21 with Lehi police Department and Utah County SWAT (Courtesy of the Lehi Police Department)

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A 38-year-old Lehi man has been arrested after engaging in a police shootout and barricading himself in his home for hours, according to Lehi Police.

Officers first responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard around 81 South 1675 West in Lehi on Saturday evening.

Neighbors initially called for a welfare check on the suspect, Jason Lutu, who had been, “threatening suicide by cops,” according to arresting documents. Neighbors say Lutu was also threatening neighbors and family with gunfire.

When officers arrived, gunshots were heard in the suspect’s backyard and police say attempts to calm or negotiate with Lutu were unsuccessful.

Officers report Lutu threatened his family saying, “It’s game time,” and “He wouldn’t be taken alive,” and that he texted several neighbors warning them, “Get your family to safety,” and “Move out of the way before I light it up.”

Lehi officers responding to a Lehi man during standoff (Courtesy of Lehi Police Department)

Utah County SWAT Team responding to Lehi shootout incident. (Courtesy of Lehi Police Department)

The suspect then fired several rounds of gunshots which forced police to exchange gunfire, according to police officials.

The standoff with police lasted several hours, according to arresting documents.

No one was injured during the gunfire exchange and the Utah County Swat Team says they were able to apprehend Lutu after deploying gas into the home.

Lutu has been arrested on charges of attempted aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

The suspect is currently booked at the Utah County Jail.