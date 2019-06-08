Newsfore Opt-In Form

Lehi firefighters warn to stay away from the water as rivers and creeks run high

Local News

by: Christie Porter

Posted: / Updated:
  • Dry Creek Flooding in Lehi, Utah
    Lehi Fire Dept. warned residents to stay away from Dry Creek as waterways run high and fast

LEHI (ABC4 News) – In Lehi, Dry Creek is anything but dry.

Lehi Fire Dept. posted photos on Facebook Friday showing the high floodwater levels.

Firefighters warned, even if the water looks shallow, stay at least 10 feet away from the banks.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TV Schedule

Don't Miss

ABC4 Utah Facebook

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS