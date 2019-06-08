Lehi firefighters warn to stay away from the water as rivers and creeks run high Local News by: Christie Porter Posted: Jun 8, 2019 / 04:37 PM UTC / Updated: Jun 9, 2019 / 07:58 PM UTC Lehi Fire Dept. warned residents to stay away from Dry Creek as waterways run high and fast LEHI (ABC4 News) – In Lehi, Dry Creek is anything but dry. Lehi Fire Dept. posted photos on Facebook Friday showing the high floodwater levels. Firefighters warned, even if the water looks shallow, stay at least 10 feet away from the banks.