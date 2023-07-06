LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — A house fire in Lehi on Thursday afternoon is being reported as a total loss.

At approximately 1 p.m. on July 6, Lehi Fire responded to a house fire near 500 West and 300 South. The occupants of the home had already evacuated the structure but the family dog was still inside.

Animal control officers Tyler Peterson and Traffic Team Sergeant Tyler Smith were able to rescue the dog through the doggy door.

About 30 firefighters were on scene from Lehi Stations 81, 82, and 83, as were engines from American Fork, Lone Peak, and Saratoga Springs. Three Lehi firefighters were injured. Two were shocked after the power of the house was unable to be turned off, and one suffered heat exhaustion.

Courtesy Lehi City

Courtesy Lehi City

Courtesy Lehi City

Courtesy Lehi City

Courtesy Lehi City

Courtesy Lehi City

The fire is reported as out and assumed to be a total loss. The siding of an adjacent house was reported damaged, as well as two vehicles and a shed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.