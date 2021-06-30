Lehi City imposes firework restrictions, designates four parks for fireworks

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Lehi City Council has implemented further firework restrictions within city limits prompted by input from the Lehi Fire Department.

Along with the usual restrictions North of State Route 92 and along the Dry Creek Corridor, the city is prohibiting fireworks south of Pioneer Crossing and along the city’s Eastern and Western borders.

Additionally, Lehi City has designated four parks as places for residents to set off fireworks on July 3rd and July 4th. The parks include:

Olympic Park – 2700 West Parkside Drive

Sage Vista Park – 1125 West 500 North

Veterans Ballpark – 850 West Main Street

Sports Park – 2000 West 700 South

The following map shows firework restricted areas, as well as the locations of each park where fireworks are allowed for two days.

Courtesy: Lehi City

Lehi Fire Department will have personnel stationed at these locations on July 3rd and July 4th. The city also invites residents to attend the annual fireworks show at Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park on July 3rd.

The restrictions were implemented on Tuesday, June 29.