DIXIE NATIONAL FOREST, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Interagency Fire has released new details on the Left Fork Fire on Saturday.

The fire has reportedly grown to 4,259 acres, and is at 5% containment.

Additionally, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office has lifted the Bryce Woodland Estates evacuation as of Saturday.

“At the recommendation of Fire Managers of the Left Fork Fire, the Kane County Sheriff will lift evacuations of the Bryce Woodlands Estates at 8 a.m. on June 25, 2022. The closure will remain in place and manned by a Deputy until 8 a.m., at which time the roadblock will be removed and residents will be allowed back in. After that time, the road will move to a soft closure, and will not be blocked or manned by the Sheriff’s office.”

Fire officials say monsoonal moisture moved through the fire in the 48 hours leading up to Saturday. The moisture reportedly slowed the fire enough to allow firefighters to “go more direct” along the perimeter.

There is a chance of afternoon showers again on Saturday, and Fire Managers believe the weather will greatly assist with increasing containment over the fire area.

(Courtesy of Utah Interagency Fire)

(Courtesy of Utah Interagency Fire)

(Courtesy of Utah Interagency Fire)

(Courtesy of Utah Interagency Fire)

(Courtesy of Utah Interagency Fire)

Fire behavior was minimal, officials say, with less active flames and decreased wind-driven runs. The northern end of the fire has reportedly been susceptible to a direct attack strategy, except where heavy fuels dictate.

The southern end continues to make progress with containment strategies, with small amounts of heat present from the perimeter.

The western and northwestern flank have slowed significantly, fire officials say. Despite having having “good contingency indirect handlines and dozer lines,” there is reportedly still potential to push west if the winds pick up again.

(Courtesy of Utah Interagency Fire)

While the weather is cooperative, crews are working along the perimeter of the fire to slow progression. Some smoke had settled in the Bryce Woodlands Estates, but officials say that should clear out as the inversion lifts.