(Courtesy of Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands)

DIXIE NATIONAL FOREST, Utah (ABC4) – The Left Fork Fire, which broke out in the Dixie National Forest early May, has been reinvigorated due to high winds and dry conditions, according to Utah Fire Info.

The wildfire is reported to be more than 325 acres, with 10% containment.

According to fire officials, no structures are threatened or damaged, and there are no injuries at this time.

The situation has been described as difficult, with extreme weather conditions and difficult terrain “hampering firefighting efforts.”

Red Flag conditions with relative humidity “in the single digits” and southwest winds averaging 25 mph, gusts of 40 to 55 mph, have been reported to a nearby weather station, officials say.

Utah Fire Info reports that the fire is burning mixed conifer, ponderosa pine, slash piles and heavy dead and down woody material.

Additionally, they say that wind conditions have grounded aviation support.

The safety of firefighters is “of paramount concern,” as fire weakened standing trees and dead snags pose an imminent threat of falling and striking firefighters.

Extreme fire behavior with rapid rates of spread has been observed.

64 firefighters have been reported as staffing the fire, and “additional resources have been ordered and are enroute.”

The Kanab Creek Road system has been closed until further notice, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.