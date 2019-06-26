Lee, Romney team up for Early Action Against Ozone Act

Lawmakers seek to authorize EPA to work with local governments before air quality reaches unhealthy levels

WASHINGTON (ABC4 News) – Senators Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) want to be proactive about pollution.

The senators introduced the Early Action Against Ozone Act Tuesday. The bill would allow the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to work with local governments to address pollution problems before they violate the Clean Air Act (CAA).

“The Early Action Against Ozone Act would empower local communities to work with the EPA before ozone levels reach unhealthy levels in their communities,” said Lee in a statement.

The lawmakers say under the current law, the EPA can only work with local governments when ozone levels have already reached unhealthy levels.

“Our bill will authorize the EPA to engage in partnerships with those local communities which are at risk of elevated ozone emissions before those unhealthy levels have been reached. Prevention is less expensive and more conducive to protecting the health of Utahns and all Americans,” said Romney.

The lawmakers said the 2002 EPA-initiated Early Action Compact Program saw great success when 13 out of 14 communities at risk for violating air quality standards voluntarily opted into the program.

The program was scrapped in 2017 due to ligation that argued that the program was outside the EPA’s authority under the Clean Air Act, they said.

