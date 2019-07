MILLARD COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Utah fire officials reported a new fire in Millard County Thursday evening.

The fire sparked near the north end of the Canyon Range, one mile north of Leamington Pass.

Officials named in the Leamington Pass Fire and estimate it is 700 acres and growing.

Courtesy: Utah Fire Info

Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and the air. Multiple agencies are on the scene including federal and state personnel.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

