SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints issued a response to a “60 Minutes” report from May 14 in which a whistleblower accused the church of mismanaging funds.

David Nielsen, a former employee of the church’s investment firm Ensign Peak Advisors, claimed the misuse of billions of dollars in tithes. He claimed the amount to be $100 billion.

The church did not respond directly to “60 Minutes” for their report, but issued the following statement this afternoon:

The Church believes in being financially responsible by carefully ensuring it has adequate resources available to fulfill its divinely appointed responsibilities. To Church members who support the work of salvation through living the gospel of Jesus Christ, caring for those in need, inviting all to receive the gospel and uniting families for eternity, we’ll continue to move forward consistent with the gospel of Jesus Christ which makes this world a better place. It’s unfortunate ‘60 Minutes’ sought to elevate a story based on unfounded allegations by a former employee who has a different view on how the Church should manage its resources. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, May 15, 2023

The interviewer, Sharyn Alfonsi, said some estimates place that fund as high as $150 billion, however, Bishop W. Christopher Waddell who spoke in the interview said he could not confirm nor deny the estimate.

Nielsen said many Ensign Peak employees believe the funds are set aside for the Second Coming. Wadell said the money was not for the Second Coming but to continue church operations into the future.