SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had its last general conference that was open to the public in October 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, conference sessions were held remotely for the last two years, but now, for the 192nd Annual General Conference, members are invited to attend in-person again.



Although the Conference Center has room for 21,000 people, due to concerns with construction and parking around Temple Square, only 10,000 tickets were issued per session.

Collen and Hiva Olive say they listen to conference talks year-round, and they were grateful for the opportunity to see it in person.

“Just to be able to come to the building where these talks are held and be able to be in the same room as the brethren, it’s a blessing,” said Hiva.

Some people travelled for the conference, like Elizabeth Appiant who’s from Ghana. She says it was her first time attending in person.

“Seeing the apostles and prophet…looking at them, listening to them, talking about change of heart, if I am in the stage of good, I strive to better, if I am better I strive to be the best,” she said.

Others were able to experience the conference in person for the first time too, like Magnus Otogwung Jr., who came with the BYU Idaho choir to perform.

“Before we were doing conference virtual with the pandemic, now it’s like a different feel, I feel very inspired,” he said.

David and James Dotter have been to the Conference Center multiple times in the past and are grateful for the experience to return after a such a long break.

“What a wonderful opportunity to come back together and be together to hear the word of the Lord and the opportunity to be members in person together,” James said.

“To feel the sprit there is much greater than being at home,” David said.

There were twelve new leaders announced at conference today, including six General Authority Seventies and new Relief Society and Primary General Presidencies.

There will be two more sessions of conference Sunday morning and afternoon.