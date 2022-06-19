(Courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

MEXICO (ABC4) – A missionary from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away due to a bicycle accident on Friday.

22-year-old Elder Francisco Rene Lamadrid died in Mexico City, Mexico after being “unable to negotiate a turn at the bottom of a steep hill due to slippery conditions,” according to Church spokesman Sam Penrod.

Lamadrid reportedly died from his injuries despite wearing a helmet.

He was a member of the Mérida Mexico Itzimna Stake and has been serving in the Mexico City East Mission since March 2021.

The church sends its love and condolences to Lamadrid’s family and friends as well as the missionaries he served alongside for the past 15 months.