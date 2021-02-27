LDS Church leaders share support for Stewart’s Fairness for All Act, LGBT

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, questions Ambassador Kurt Volker, former special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a former official at the National Security Council, as they testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shares their opinion on Stewart’s Fairness for All Act, Saturday.

On February 27, church spokesman Doug Andersen says; “On Thursday, February 25, 2021, the House of Representatives in the United States passed H.R.5, also known as the Equality Act. We stand by our statements from 2019 and reiterate the Church’s support for equality and fairness.”

“We could support legislation that provides protection for LGBT persons as well as people and institutions of faith. Both are possible and clearly required in a just society. The Church supports the legislation, like that introduced by Rep. Chris Stewart, that accomplishes both of these critical requirements and is confident that a balanced, fair, and unifying approach can be achieved.”

The law which Stewart originally introduced in December 2019, aims to reduce anti-LGBTQ discrimination and, unlike the competing Equality Act that passed the House Thursday, boost protections for people of faith.