TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the open house and dedication dates for the Taylorsville Utah Temple, as well as temples in Guatemala and Argentina.

Additionally, the church announced the location of the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple.

Taylorsville Utah Temple

The Taylorsville Utah Temple will open to the public on Saturday, April 13, 2024, according to the church. The open house will go through Saturday, May 18, 2024, excluding Sundays.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in two sessions. The dedicatory sessions will be broadcast to all units in the Taylorsville Utah Temple district.

President Russell M. Nelson announced the Taylorsville temple in October 2019.

This temple is the 28th in Utah, where the church says more than 2.1 million members reside.

Cobán Guatemala Temple

The open house for the Cobán Guatemala Temple will run from Thursday, April 25 through Sunday, May 11, 2024, excluding Sundays, according to the church.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will reportedly dedicate the temple in two sessions on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

President Nelson announced this temple in October 2019, during the women’s session of general conference.

This temple will be the third in the country, where nearly 290,000 Latter-day Saints reside in more than 430 congregations, according to the church.

Salta Argentina Temple

The public is invited to tour the Salta Argentina Temple from Friday, May 3 through Saturday, May 18, 2024, excluding Sundays.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in two sessions.

President Nelson announced this temple in April 2018.

“Our message to the world is simple and sincere: we invite all of God’s children on both sides of the veil to come unto their Savior, receive the blessings of the holy temple, have enduring joy, and qualify for eternal life,” he said.

Argentina is home to nearly 475,000 members in more than 720 congregations, according to the church.

Cuernavaca Mexico Temple

The Cuernavaca Mexico Temple will reportedly be built on a 5.36-acre site located southeast of the corner of Calle Hernán Cortes and Calle Santa Prisca in Colonia Vista Hermosa, Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico. Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 19,000 square feet, according to the church.

President Nelson announced the temple during the October 2022 general conference.