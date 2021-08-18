LDS Church announces groundbreaking date for first temple in Cambodia

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the groundbreaking dates of the first temple in Cambodia.

The groundbreaking for the new temple will take place on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Cambodia Phnom Penh Mission President Veasna Kuonno Neang will preside at the event.

According to a news release from the Church, the single-story temple will be approximately 10,000 square feet and will sit between the Cambodia Institute of Technology and the Institute of Foreign Languages near the Royal University of Phnom Penh.

Courtesy: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church President Russell M. Nelson first announced the temple for Cambodia’s capital city back in 2018.

Church officials say Cambodia is home to over 15,000 Latter-day Saints.