LDS Business College makes adjustments to spring 2020 semester amid coronavirus concerns

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – LDS Business College is making adjustments courses during the Spring 2020 semester due to the coronavirus outbreak.

LDS Business College has announced the following adjustments:

  • All courses will be conducted utilizing technology-enabled instructional distancing. 
  • Technology will be utilized to connect students and faculty remotely.
  • Students will be able to complete courses wherever they reside.
  • It is anticipated that campus will continue to be open with limited hours for essential student services. 
  • All services can be accessed via phone, email and other remote connection methods during regular business hours.

College officials said the changes may require some adjustments to currently planned courses and lab courses that cannot be adapted for remote delivery will be canceled.

Students are asked to adjust their schedules as a result of these changes and can do so by working with an academic advisor. Information regarding course cancelations will be available to students before the end of the Winter 2020 semester. 

For more information on Spring 2020 semester changes, refer to the Spring 2020 semester adjustments Q&A and visit the school’s website.

