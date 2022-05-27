LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this vehicle?

Police are searching for a man involved in a hit-and-run crash that struck a 9-year-old boy in Layton.

The Layton City Police Department says the hit-and-run crash happened on May 13, 2022, while the boy was crossing King Street on Gentile around 1:40 p.m.

Officials say the boy sustained minor injuries after the auto-ped crash, but has since recovered.

(Courtesy of Layton Police)

Authorities say the driver left the scene before officers could speak with him. Upon investigating, police have determined “the driver is likely not at fault, however, we still need to speak with him.”

The driver is described as a Hispanic male in his 40s with an average body build.

His vehicle was captured on surveillance camera footage. It appears to be a light-colored compact sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or the driver to contact Layton City Police at (801) 497-8300 and reference case number 22-11713.