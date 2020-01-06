Layton police quick to release picture of robbery suspect

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Layton were quick to get out a surveillance picture of a robbery suspect Monday morning.

They say the robbery occurred just after 9 a.m. at Zions Bank at 1781 West Antelope Drive.

By 9:51 a.m. the police department tweeted out a picture of the suspect.

A robbery occurred just after 9:00 at the bank at 1781 W Antelope Dr. No injuries and no weapon displayed. Suspect described as Hispanic wearing tan khaki pants, dark hoodie, black hat. Please contact Layton PD with any tips pic.twitter.com/A9WJRLUhTD — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) January 6, 2020

He is described as a Hispanic man wearing tan khaki pants, a dark hoodie, and a black hat.

If you recognize him, call the Layton Police Dept. Please at (801) 497-8300.

