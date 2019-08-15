Newsfore Opt-In Form

Layton police need help finding suspects involved in multiple crimes

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Layton Police Department needs the public’s help in finding suspects involved in multiple crimes in Davis County.

Police say the two suspects are wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information about the suspects is advised to call Layton police at 801-497-8300 using reference #19-10668.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

