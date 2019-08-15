LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Layton Police Department needs the public’s help in finding suspects involved in multiple crimes in Davis County.
Police say the two suspects are wanted for questioning.
Anyone with information about the suspects is advised to call Layton police at 801-497-8300 using reference #19-10668.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
What others are reading:
- Study: Move more, sit less, for a longer life
- Idaho man sentenced to 100 years for producing child pornography
- Layton police need help finding suspects involved in multiple crimes
- Veteran accused of ‘horrific’ acts against children, alleged victim asking why military officials didn’t stop him
- Does Utah’s sextortion law fall short of protecting all victims?