Layton police need help finding man in lewdness case

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Layton Police Department is investigating three separate cases of lewdness.
On each occasion, police say a man used a ruse to entice the victims closer to his vehicle and then revealed his genitals.
Police say all the victims in this incident provided similar descriptions of the offender as a Hispanic male between the ages of 20 to 40. They said he had shoulder-length brown curly hair and a large and stocky build.
The suspect vehicle was described as a red passenger car.
Anyone with information about the suspect or similar incidents is encouraged to contact Layton Police Department at 801-497-8300.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
