Layton man killed in crash on U.S. Highway 6

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Layton man is dead after a crash on US-6 Thursday afternoon.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, just after 1 p.m. on April 22, a Ram ProMaster was traveling eastbound on US-6 when a Ford truck hauling a trailer crossed the center line of the road as it was traveling westbound.

The van then collided with the front right corner of the trailer the truck was hauling.

DPS said that the collision caused “extensive damage” to the trailer, causing parts of the trailer to fall apart.

Debris from the damaged trailer then went through the windshield of the van.

DPS said the driver of the van, identified as 40-year-old Clifford Sweat of Layton, was killed in the crash.

The westbound lane of US-6 was closed for five hours while law enforcement investigated the crash