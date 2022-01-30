Layton man found with 13-year-old runaway girl at his house

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Layton man was found keeping a 13-year-old runaway at his house, and has since been charged with three felonies.

Layton Police received information on Jan. 29 that a 13-year-old girl was being harbored at 22-year-old Edgar Urrutia-Gonzales’ residence.

The Layton City Police Department states in a police report, “When officers made contact at the residence, the odor of burnt marijuana could be smelled on the threshold of the residence with the door and windows shut. When the suspect answered the door, the odor was stronger and could be smelled coming from inside the residence.”

Police report that the suspect was uncooperative when asked about the runaway girl.

“As he was detained, two 9-year-old juvenile females were also inside the residence. A search warrant was obtained for the home. The juvenile runaway was at the residence,” the report states.

Layton City Police state that, “During an interview with the suspect, he admitted that he knew the 13-year-old ran away from home and he made no effort to reach out to her parents or law enforcement. The suspect also admitted that he smokes marijuana and had recently smoked marijuana as recently as two days ago. He told me that he and the 13-year-old juvenile smoked the marijuana together.”

Urrutia-Gonzales has been charged with three counts of endangerment of a child or elder adult, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.