LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Layton man was arrested Friday for threatening to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick, Washington, allegedly detailing his intentions of the bombing in his journal, according to the Layton Police Department.

On Friday at approximately 12:11 p.m., Layton Police received a Terroristic Threat from a post on Instagram from 28-year-old Cesar Olveda.

Police say the post displayed the St. Joseph’s Catholic School logo with white text, stating, “I’m gonna bomb attack St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick, Washington and bomb it police FBI come and get me my street address 218 E Diamond St. Layton 84041.”

Facebook reportedly provided IP addresses for the post and forensic data determined the post was coming from the address listed on Instagram. Police say the data showed that the registered owner of the IP address returned to Cesar Olveda.

Officers spoke with Olveda’s mother, who stated that Cesar lives at the same address as her, and informed officers that Cesar is mentally unstable and reportedly apologized for “anything he may have done that day.”

Officers from the Hill Air Force Base Office of Special Investigations first detained 28-year-old Cesar Olveda, and Layton Police Officers brought him in for questioning.

Police say Cesar invoked his rights and refused to answer any questions.

A search warrant was issued for Cesar’s residence, and police reportedly found a journal in his bedroom detailing his intentions to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School.

Olveda was subsequently arrested for Second-Degree Felony Threat of Terrorism.

No further information is available at this time.