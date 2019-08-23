Layton man arrested in connection with multiple cases of lewdness

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was arrested for multiple incidents of lewdness in Layton.

A woman reported that she was walking at the Rolling Hills trailer park when a man, identified as Cristian Manuel Becerra, approached her in a red car and asked if she wanted a ride.

The woman told police that she declined and the man drove away.

The woman described Becerra as a stocky and heavier Hispanic man with long dark curly hair and a thin mustache.

According to a probable cause statement, a short time later, Becerra asked if the woman “will at least watch?” The woman looked over and saw Becerra masturbating in the front seat of his vehicle. At which point the woman asked Beccera to leave which he did, according to the statement.

In another instance, two women were walking to their cars in a Walmart parking lot near 745 North Hill Field Rd. when a man who matched the description of Becerra began masturbating in his car which was parked next to theirs.

The two women described Becerra’s car to police as a smaller red car or a Fiat Brandcar with a local dealership plate cover in the back of the car.

Police said a similar incident happened with an 11-year-old girl who was playing in her yard at the Rolling Hills trailer park.

Through investigation and with the help of Walmart video surveillance, police said they were able to determine that the car described in each incident was a red and blacktopped Mini Cooper.

Investigators found that the car was recently purchased by Becerra at a local car dealership in Layton.

Becerra was arrested and admitted to all three crimes.

He was booked in Davis County Jail for three counts of lewdness and one count of lewdness involving of a child.

