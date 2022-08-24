LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews are responding to a house fire in Layton on Wednesday morning.

The Layton Fire Department says the fire is located at a home near 1150 N Hillfield Road.

Roads in the area are currently closed in both directions as crews work to extinguish the flames.

(Courtesy of Layton Fire Department)

(Courtesy of Layton Fire Department)

Authorities say all occupants have been safely removed from the home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from the Hill Air Force Base Fire Department are also on scene assisting Layton Fire.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.