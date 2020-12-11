Layton High School to move to online learning due to COVID-19

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) — Layton High School has announced that it will be moving to online learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.

According to a news release from the school, virtual classes will begin on Monday, Dec. 14, and will run until Friday, Dec. 18. The schools will then be closed from Dec. 21 after that until Jan. 1 for winter break.

In-person classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 4.

4 other schools in the Davis School District have moved to online learning due to COVID-19. The schools and the dates they will return to in-person learning are listed below:

Syracuse High School – Monday, Jan. 4

Northridge High School – Monday, Jan. 4

Bluff Ridge Elementary School – Thursday, Dec. 17

West Clinton Elementary School – Thursday, Dec. 17

