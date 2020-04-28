Neighbors alert family of three of fire started outside their home

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Layton Fire Department were called out to a home fire Tuesday morning near 2793 East 2100 North Marvin Way.

According to officials with the Layton City Fire Department, the family was awoken by a neighbor who saw smoke.

“I got out of bed and grabbed my robe and ran downstairs and they were yelling at me,” homeowner Michelle Montierth said. “I don’t know who you are you are definitely guardian angels who saved our lives–thank you, thank you.”

Fire crews said the fire began on the exterior of the home and extended into the residence. Three adults were home, father, mothers, and daughter, who were able to safely evacuate, fire crews add.

Fire crews tell ABC4 News that because the fire started outside the home the smoke detectors didn’t go off inside the home.

“I am an artist I have paintings all over the house it’s kind of sad, I have family pictures,” Montierth said.

Fire crews say the home sat awfully close to a lot of dry brush and if it was warmer outside the outcome of the fire could have been a lot worse. This is a reminder to set up defensible space around your home especially as we approach fire season.

Crews say the home is not a total loss. The family will be able to remodel, most damage done to personal items was caused by smoke.

Layton and Kaysville Fire Departments have the fire under control at this time. An investigation in underway to determine the cause of the fire.

