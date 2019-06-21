Layton City proposes tax increase to build new fire station

LAYTON (ABC4 News) – Layton wants to build a new fire station to serve residents on the city’s east side.

In a meeting Tuesday, City Council proposed a budget to include the construction of a fire station east of Highway 89 near the intersection of Valley View and Eastside Drive.

Costs for the new station are estimated at $3.7 million, and it would be built on land already owned by the city. To raise the money for construction and operation, City Council proposed raising property taxes 25%.

“On an average home valued at $310,000, this would cost $60.70 per year,” said the city in statement Thursday.

Layton City Manager Alex Jensen said despite the doubling of population, the city hasn’t raised the tax rate since 1987.

City Council believes the new fire station will “increase public safety, decrease emergency response times, and help protect the wildland-urban interface.”

For more information about the new fire station or the 2019-20 budget, visit laytoncity.org/Station4.

