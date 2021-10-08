Layton auto-ped crash leaves 16-year-old dead

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A 16-year-old boy has been struck and killed in an auto-pedestrian accident on Thursday night.

Layton Police have not released the identification of the victim. The man who struck the teenager is a 71-year-old driver.

Police say the victim was crossing the road on the way home from work around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. Authorities believe the teen crossed the road while the “no crossing” signal was active. That’s when the teen was struck and killed by the driver.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

At the time of the incident, police say the conditions were rainy and visibility was poor. The driver was not injured and has remained cooperative with authorities.

The driver’s identity has not been released by the police at this time.