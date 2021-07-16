Layton announces groundbreaking of new fire station near Highway 89

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Layton City is set to break ground on its fourth fire station Tuesday, at a location set to better service the eastern part of town.

The new station, Fire Station 54, which is set to open in summer 2022 at a construction cost of $4.2 million, will be located near US-89 at 1325 N. Valley View Drive. The 10,000 square foot facility will house an engine company, a brush fire response unit, and an ambulance.

We are very excited and pleased to announce the ground breaking event for fire station 54! Please join us on July 20th at 9am. 1325 N Valley View Drive pic.twitter.com/LXCLEtNgU3 — LaytonFire (@Layton_Fire) July 9, 2021

“This fire station has been planned for quite some time. We are excited that the City is now in a position to move forward with construction and staffing. Layton City is well served by a highly dedicated, well trained, and well-equipped staff that will now be able to provide even better service citywide”, Layton City Fire Chief Kevin Ward said in a press release.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set for Tuesday at 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend, but due to road construction in the area, parking will be very limited, officials state. Virtual attendance will be available on the Layton City Fire Facebook page.