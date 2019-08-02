Lawsuit: Officer intentionally struck cyclist in order to ‘teach respect for police officers’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A Utah man filed a lawsuit in federal court Friday claiming a Unified Police Department officer used excessive force and violated his Fourth Amendment rights amid an arrest on trumped-up charges.

The plaintiff Chad S. Lockwood said he was riding his bike in Millcreek when a police officer “apparently thought he had been flipped off,” became angry and ran Lockwood down with his police car causing significant injuries.

The officer then arrested Lockwood on charges of speeding, driving on revocation, and shoplifting. Charges Lockwood maintains were all fabricated.

Lockwood, who asserts he is an experienced cyclist, said he was riding his bicycle eastbound on Evergreen Avenue on the morning of Sunday, July 28.

At the time of this incident, the police officer was in his police vehicle heading north and waiting at a red light at the intersection of 2300 East, intending to turn left or west onto Evergreen Avenue.

As both parties proceeded there appeared to have been some miscommunication both verbal and non-verbal because Lockwood claims the officer purposefully struck him down with his police vehicle, accused him of stealing the bike and having drugs in his possession.

According to the lawsuit, the officer claimed Lockwood “hit the curb and fell off his bike” despite there being “no curb where the collision took place.”

Lockwood said he sustained significant injuries at the hospital which included a sprained wrist, a bent (preexisting) metal plate in his hand, concussion, bruises, a broken toe and as well as psychological trauma.

The lawsuit states the officer lied several times about the incident at the scene and at the hospital— claiming Lockwood failed to stop, gave him the middle finger, and verbalized a lewd and offensive sentiment.

Lockwood and his attorney Robert Sykes believe the officer lost his temper, chased down Chad with his police vehicle, and intentionally struck Chad and his bicycle with his vehicle “in order to teach Chad a lesson in respect for police officers.”

