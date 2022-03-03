SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the Salt Lake City Police Department in the shooting-death of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal.

A U.S. District Judge granted a motion to issue a summary judgment in the lawsuit against Salt Lake City Police Officers ruling that Neil Iverson, Kevin Fortuna, and Chief Mike Brown did not violate the civil rights of Palacios-Carbajal in 2020.

The shooting, which happened on May 23, 2020, sparked outrage when Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill justified the officer’s actions, resulting in several protests in downtown Salt Lake City.

Officers initially received a call stating that two Hispanic men with guns came into a women’s motel room.

Officers spotted Palacios-Carbajal and they asked him to show his hands. Palacios ran after being given the command, court records state.

During the pursuit, an officer indicated twice on the police radio that Palacios-Carbajal had “something in his pocket.”

He was asked twice more to show his hands to officers.

When Palacios-Carbajal fell and tripped the first time, another officer asked him to drop the gun and show his hands. He continued to run with an object in his hand, which was believed to be a gun. The same commands were given when Palacios-Carbajal tripped a second time over a curb.

When he tripped a third time, police say they saw his gun. Palacios-Carbajal picked up his gun and continued to run, bringing both his arms in front of his body, court records state.

Officers opened fire on Palacios-Carbajal when he began running after the third fall because they say he pointed a gun at them while on the ground. Police fired 34 shots at him.

The lawsuit alleged that Palacios-Carbajal was shot in his back while motionless, but video footage showed him turning on his back while on the ground appearing to manipulate a gun with both hands extended in front of him.