SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Both chambers in Utah’s legislature voted to override Governor Cox’s veto on House Bill 11. The bill prevents transgender athletes from participating in sports that align with their gender identity, which in turn bans trans girls from playing in girls’ sports.

Protestors gathered outside at the Utah State Capitol Friday awaiting the legislature’s decision.

“I think it hurts our girls I think it hurts our trans community I think it’s unconstitutional and I think it wastes money,” said Senator Daniel Thatcher (R).

Legislators in favor of the bill say the purpose is to protect the safety and integrity of women’s sports, while still respecting all athletes.

Those against the bill call it unconstitutional, saying it sets the state up for costly lawsuits, and it hurts trans youth and the LGBTQ+ community.

“I cannot support this bill, I cannot support the veto override and if it costs me my seat then so be it,” said Senator Thatcher.

House bill sponsor Kera Birkeland said this is a win for women here in Utah.

“Let’s take a moment, let’s celebrate this victory for women in our state, but then let’s get to work tomorrow,” Birkeland said.

But others find today a loss for LGBTQ+ progress in the state.