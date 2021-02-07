Law enforcement urges public to ‘drive sober’, Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officials are keeping an extra eye on drivers ahead of the big game, Sunday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, they plan on working DUI overtime shifts to deter, detect and stop impaired drivers.

“Don’t gamble with driving impaired this Super Bowl weekend,” writes UHP. “The real MVPs of #SuperBowl55 weekend are the designated drivers. If your big game plans include drinking, make sure they include plans for a safe & sober ride home. Officers will be out working over 70 extra DUI shifts.”

“The National Football League’s Super Bowl LV is on Sunday, February 7, 2021, and it’s one of America’s favorite annual celebrations,” shares UHP. “Whether or not the game goes into overtime, Utah’s law enforcement officers will be working…Whatever your plans for watching the Super Bowl are if they include drinking, make sure they don’t include driving.”

The Provo Police Department also chimes in and share their thoughts.

“With Super Bowl Sunday coming up, we have an IMPORTANT message. Don’t drink and drive,” writes the Provo Police Department. “COVID-19 is still here, and large gatherings put everyone at risk. Please stay home and let’s all play it safe this weekend.”

The Utah Highway Patrol and 73 law enforcement agencies throughout Utah recently completed a two-week Winter Holiday DUI enforcement period, arresting 101 impaired drivers. The 101 arrests were a decrease from the 196 arrests during the same enforcement last year. DUI enforcement is conducted 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but increased enforcement accompanies holidays and special events.

“Remember: Only one team will win the Super Bowl, but if you drive drunk, you may lose money, your reputation, your car, and even your life,” shares UHP. “Make the right call – drive sober!”

For more information on the dangers of drunk driving, click here.